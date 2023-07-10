 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Leader of disability rights protests referred to prosecution on illegal demonstration charges

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 20:45       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 20:45
Park Kyoung-seok, co-leader of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination advocacy group, speaks during a press conference at City Hall Station on Line No. 1 on June 13. (Yonhap)
Park Kyoung-seok, co-leader of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination advocacy group, speaks during a press conference at City Hall Station on Line No. 1 on June 13. (Yonhap)

The leader of a disability rights advocacy group at the center of controversial rush-hour subway protests has been referred to prosecutors on charges of staging illegal demonstrations, law enforcement officials said Monday.

Park Kyoung-seok, the 63-year-old co-leader of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination, was referred to the prosecution by police on Thursday on charges of illegally occupying roads and obstructing subway services during 38 protest rallies across Seoul during the two year period until January.

Demanding an increased budget for people with disabilities and their mobility rights, SADD has staged protests at major subway stations in central Seoul on and off, where wheelchair-bound activists repeatedly boarded and disembarked trains to disrupt metro services during the morning rush hour.

Park is also facing separate charges of property damage in connection with campaign stickers he put on a platform at Samgakji subway station. The case was also sent to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office last month.

In a press conference on the platform of Hyehwa subway station on Monday, Park said he had been summoned by Yongsan and Hyehwa police stations for questioning but vowed "not to stop the subway protests." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114