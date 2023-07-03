 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
Business

US deputy secretary welcomes SK-Ford battery partnership

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jul 3, 2023 - 15:05       Updated : Jul 3, 2023 - 16:52

David Turk (center right), deputy secretary of the US Department of Energy, and other government and company officials hold a meeting at the construction site of BlueOval SK in Stanton, Tennessee, Thursday. (BlueOval SK)
David Turk (center right), deputy secretary of the US Department of Energy, and other government and company officials hold a meeting at the construction site of BlueOval SK in Stanton, Tennessee, Thursday. (BlueOval SK)

David Turk, deputy secretary at the US Department of Energy, visited the construction site of BlueOval SK in Stanton, Tennessee, a joint venture of SK On and Ford Motor Co., the South Korean battery maker said Monday.

“BlueOval SK is a project that shows fantastic partnership among the US government, SK On, Ford and BlueOval SK,” Turk said during a meeting with SK On, Ford Motor and SK BlueOval executives and US government officials on Thursday.

“I think this is a phenomenal example of partnership between public and private sectors," he said, adding he was grateful for the "federal government’s efforts for supporting local communities.”

Turk was visiting Tennessee after the Department of Energy greenlighted conditional approval for a loan of up to $9.2 billion for the construction of three battery manufacturing plants – one in Tennessee and two in Kentucky -- for electric vehicles produced by Ford.

Turk stressed that the loan is at the largest scale ever under the US Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program run by the Energy Department. It is also the biggest single financial commitment from the Biden administration as part of its push to create an EV ecosystem in the US.

Accompanied by Jigar Shah, loan programs office director at the US Department of Energy, the deputy secretary met with BlueOval SK CEO Robert Rhee, Kim Kyung-hun, chief financial officer at SK On, Dave Webb, treasurer at Ford Motor, Stanton Mayor Allan Sterbinsky and other executives.

“It’s just so exciting to see a facility of this size, this magnitude here in the US,” Turk said after looking around the construction site.

“As cool as the facilities are, the impact -- what this means to the community, families and workers -- is the biggest takeaway I got.”

Before joining the energy department, Turk worked in several key posts linked to clean energy, including deputy secretary-general at the International Atomic Energy Agency and deputy special envoy for climate change at the US Department of State.

The three BlueOval SK plants will together boast an annual production capacity of more than 120 gigawatt-hours and replace more than 1.72 billion liters of gasoline per year from going into internal combustion engines. The plants are slated to begin operation in 2025.

The project is expected to create approximately 5,000 constructions jobs in Tennessee and Kentucky, and 7,500 operations jobs once the plants are up and running, according to the Energy Department.

“It is unusual for a senior official in charge of US policy loans to have visited after approving the loan. This shows the US government’s keen interest in BlueOval SK and the commitment toward electrification of the nation’s auto industry,” said a source close to the matter on condition of anonymity.



By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114