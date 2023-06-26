[Behind the wheel] Lexus’ answer for luxury EV

Lexus’ first fully-electric vehicle RZ 450e (Lexus Korea)

Unlike other global carmakers going all-out to launch fully electric vehicles, Toyota and its premium brand Lexus have insisted on developing hybrid cars. However, with burgeoning demand for battery-powered EVs (BEVs) in Korean and other major countries’ clean car markets, Lexus aims to expand its footing with the first BEV lineup, The All New Electric RZ. RZ 450e, the first EV in the RZ lineup, is a crossover utility vehicle -- a mix of sedan and sport utility vehicle -- that runs on Toyota’s first EV modular platform e-TNGA. Although it is a latecomer to the BEV business, Lexus touted its advanced electrification technology brushed up on hybrid cars does not fall behind that of other EV makers. Lexus also rolled out the New Generation RX, the fifth-generation model since it debuted the first luxury hybrid CUV in 2006. It comes with three powertrain options -- hybrid, plug-in hybrid and turbo engine hybrid. A test drive was conducted last week in Gangwon Province, a round-trip course of some 75 kilometers. The Korea Herald reporter drove two Lexus models, the RZ 450e and the RX 500h, a high-performance car with a 2.4-liter turbo engine. For the RZ model, a Gymkhana test -- a timed event on a small course, testing both skill and speed -- was also carried out at Injae Stadium. On the road, the RZ 450e offered a smooth and stable ride, with very little wind and tire noise. It felt like a well-balanced car that blends stability and power.

Interior of Lexus RZ 450e (Lexus Korea)

One possible complaint is the car's driving range of 377 km on a single charge. While this is sufficient for city commutes, it can be inadequate for long road trips. The Genesis GV70, a rival model launched last year, boasts a range of 400 km. While there is no technological limitation in developing longer range cars with bigger batteries, the decision was made to optimize the car’s weight distribution and stability in driving, according to Kasai Yoichiro, assistant chief engineer at Lexus International. During the Gymkhana test, which consisted of courses driving between traffic corns and making a U-turn, the RZ 450e mostly showed a stable performance -- even during the rain. Although there was excessive body roll and sliding of the car on the U-turn course, it enabled a strong traction control.

Lexus’ high-performance hybrid model RX 500h (Lexus Korea)