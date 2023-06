SK Telecom said Thursday it offered a glimpse into South Korea's urban air mobility technology and the future of mobility at the official reception for the 2030 World Expo in Paris to show its support for Busan's expo bid. Some 400 people, including delegations from the member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions, as well as diplomats, visited the site and showed interest in the advanced technology and its future developments.

