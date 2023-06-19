Dream Concert kicks off smoothly in Japan

"2023 Dream Concert in Japan" takes place at the Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, in Japan on Sunday. (Korea Entertainment Producer's Association)

Dream Concert, a major K-pop concert, made its historic debut in Japan on Sunday.

Officially titled "2023 Dream Concert in Japan," the event took place in Japan's Saitama Super Arena, a stadium located on the outskirts of Tokyo, with some 30,000 fans attending in person.

Fourteen acts, including Dream Catcher, Xia, Kim Jae-joong and AB6IX, performed that day. The full list includes Korean artists Kingdom, Class:y, Ily:1, Aimers and Hi-Fi Un!corn and Japanese artists JO1, INI, DXTeen and Bancess.

BTOB's Yook Sungjae, Kingdom's Hwon and Iz*One's Nako Yabuki emceed the event, getting a feverish reaction from the usually quiet Japanese crowd.

This is the first time that the annual K-pop gig has been held in an overseas location.

Dream Concert was first launched in 1995 by Korea Entertainment Producer's Association -- a Culture Ministry-licensed corporation of entertainment firms -- and has since grown into one of the biggest annual concerts coveted by major K-pop players.

It was moved online temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to its in-person format last year with its 28th edition held in Seoul. In May, its 29th edition was held in Busan at the Asiad Main Stadium as the finale ceremony of the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo.