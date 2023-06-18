[Photo News] Hyundai’s Busan Expo Promotion in Paris

Hyundai Motor Group’s flagship electric vehicles -- Ioniq 5 and 6, and EV6 -- wrapped with a log reading “BUSAN is READY!” are parked overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. A total of 10 EVs will offer transport services for the South Korean delegations and travel around the city’s popular tourist attractions during the 172nd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the intergovernmental body that oversees the event, from June 20 to 21.

