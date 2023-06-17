Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' spends 12th consecutive week on British chart

K-pop rookie sensation's hit song "Cupid" has charted for the 12th consecutive week on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

According to the latest chart released Friday (British time), the song ranked 12th, dropping five places from 11th the previous week.

"Cupid" tied for the longest-charting song from a K-pop girl group with "Kiss and Make Up," a collaborative single between BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa.

After entering the chart at No. 96 in early April, "Cupid" rapidly ascended the rankings, peaking at No. 8 on May 12. The achievement made Fifty Fifty the first K-pop girl group to crack the top 10 of the chart.

The four-member group made its debut in November and quickly rose to stardom in late March, becoming the fastest K-pop group to enter the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

"Take Two," the latest digital single from K-pop supergroup BTS, debuted at No. 59 on the chart this week. The song dropped June 9 in celebration of the group's 10th anniversary, which fell Tuesday. (Yonhap)