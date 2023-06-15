 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Most eco-friendly cars in Canada

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 15:10       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 15:10
(Hyundai Motor Group)
(Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor's all-electric Ioniq 6, pictured, and Ioniq 5 have been named this year's Canadian Green Car of the Year and the Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year, respectively, the South Korean automaker said Thursday. Organized by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, the awards were based on a review and vote from judges comprising local auto experts and journalists. The automaker said the awards recognize the product value of all-electric vehicles developed on Hyundai Motor's E-GMP platform.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
