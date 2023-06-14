Gimhae zoo under fire for animal cruelty

A photo of an emaciated lion posted on Gimhae City Hall's website (Busan Alliance for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)

A zoo in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province is under fire for allegedly failing to care properly for its animals. The number of complaints filed by Gimhae residents about the zoo on Gimhae City Hall’s website's "Ask the mayor" forum between 2013 and 2021 totaled three, and there were six complaints in 2022, but the number of complaints about the zoo jumped to 33 just this month.

Along with their complaints, residents posted photos of poorly cared for animals, according to them. The photos included a lion that appears malnourished, sheep with dirty and shaggy fleece and a white tiger held in a small space.

A Gimhae City Hall official told The Korea Herald that the white tigers' enclosure at the zoo is around 30 square meters in size. According to the Wild Tiger Health Project, a main tiger enclosure should be at least 5,000 square meters in size.

Some of the posts read: “Set the suffering animals free,” “Gimhae is being indifferent to the neglected animals” and “Please be considerate of animal welfare.”

There were even demands to shut down the zoo permanently.