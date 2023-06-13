NCT Dream to drop 3rd LP 'ISTJ' on July 17

NCT Dream is set to release its new album on July 17, the group's agency SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

Titled "ISTJ," the album is the third full-length album from NCT Dream. The group's members are Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

The LP will mark the group's official comeback with its first new album in over a year since the release of its second full-length album repackage, "Beatbox," in May 2022.

Along with the title song, "ISTJ," the package will consist of 10 tracks of various music genres, SM explained.

On June 19, the group will pre-release the song "Broken Melodies" from the album. The song was unveiled for the first time at the group's Seoul concert, held earlier this month at the Gocheok Sky Dome in southern Seoul.

Preorders for the album will start on June 19.

The group debuted under SM Entertainment in August 2016 with its first single, "Chewing Gum." It was launched as a subunit under the label's global boy band brand Neo Culture Technology, which also includes NCT 127 and WayV.

The band's popularity skyrocketed last year with the release of three albums -- second LP "Glitch Mode," its reissue "Beatbox" and winter seasonal special album "Candy" -- racking up a total of 5.61 million sales. "Candy" garnered 1.59 million units in seven days, marking record-high first-week sales (referred to as "chodong" in Korean) by an SM artist's album.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream's June Gocheok Sky Dome gigs marked the start of the band's encore concert series "The Dream Show 2: In Your Dream," a spin-off of the second world tour, "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream," which kicked off in September.

Ahead of its July comeback, NCT Dream will hold its encore concerts in South America.