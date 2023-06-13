 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Entertainment

NCT Dream to drop 3rd LP 'ISTJ' on July 17

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 11:23       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 11:23
NCT Dream (SM Entertainment)
NCT Dream (SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream is set to release its new album on July 17, the group's agency SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

Titled "ISTJ," the album is the third full-length album from NCT Dream. The group's members are Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

The LP will mark the group's official comeback with its first new album in over a year since the release of its second full-length album repackage, "Beatbox," in May 2022.

Along with the title song, "ISTJ," the package will consist of 10 tracks of various music genres, SM explained.

On June 19, the group will pre-release the song "Broken Melodies" from the album. The song was unveiled for the first time at the group's Seoul concert, held earlier this month at the Gocheok Sky Dome in southern Seoul.

Preorders for the album will start on June 19.

The group debuted under SM Entertainment in August 2016 with its first single, "Chewing Gum." It was launched as a subunit under the label's global boy band brand Neo Culture Technology, which also includes NCT 127 and WayV.

The band's popularity skyrocketed last year with the release of three albums -- second LP "Glitch Mode," its reissue "Beatbox" and winter seasonal special album "Candy" -- racking up a total of 5.61 million sales. "Candy" garnered 1.59 million units in seven days, marking record-high first-week sales (referred to as "chodong" in Korean) by an SM artist's album.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream's June Gocheok Sky Dome gigs marked the start of the band's encore concert series "The Dream Show 2: In Your Dream," a spin-off of the second world tour, "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream," which kicked off in September.

Ahead of its July comeback, NCT Dream will hold its encore concerts in South America.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114