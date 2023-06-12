 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul shares open tad higher ahead of Fed meeting

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 09:43       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 09:43
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started a tad higher Monday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting later this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3.64 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,644.8 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

In a meeting to be held Tuesday and Wednesday, the US central bank is expected to end its hawkish approach and hold the key rates unchanged.

Seoul shares traded mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. stayed flat and its chipmaking rival SK hynix Inc. fell 0.17 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. climbed 0.25 percent but its affiliate Kia Corp. dropped 0.6 percent.

Leading chemicals maker LG Chem Ltd. advanced 0.66 percent but battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution Ltd. lost 0.16 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,291.1 won against the US dollar at around 9:15 a.m., up 0.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

