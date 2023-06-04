Yoon offers condolences to India train accident victims

President Yoon Suk Yeol has offered his condolences to the victims of the passenger train accident in eastern India, which has claimed the lives of over 280 people and left hundreds injured.

On his official Twitter account on Saturday evening, President Yoon wrote, “Deeply grieved and saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore, India. On behalf of South Korea, I would like to express heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families and wish for rapid recovery.”

The Korean Embassy in India confirmed on Saturday that there were no Korean casualties in the train crash that took place in Balasore, Odisha, on Friday afternoon.

The embassy stated, "Following an investigation conducted by Indian police authorities, it has been confirmed that as of this morning, there were no foreigners, including Koreans, among the casualties."

India experienced its most devastating railway accident in more than two decades when a passenger train derailed and collided with a stationary freight train in the Balasore district of Odisha state in eastern India.