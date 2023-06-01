[Photo News] Hyundai hydrogen in China

Hyundai Motor Group on Thursday completed its first overseas hydrogen fuel cell system facility in Guangzhou, China, signifying the South Korean auto giant's global expansion in the hydrogen industry. About 200 Chinese and Korean government officials and business executives, including Hyundai Motor Company CEO Chang Jae-hoon (sixth from left) and Lin Keqing (fifth from left), chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Political Consultative Conference and secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee, attended Thursday's completion ceremony.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com