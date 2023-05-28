 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Rain and more water hit Chuncheon Mime Festival

By Im Eun-byel
Published : May 28, 2023 - 16:03       Updated : May 28, 2023 - 16:39

While heavy downpours hit Korea over the weekend, the 35th Chuncheon Mime Festival kicked off Sunday.

The festival is held from Sunday to June 4 across the city of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

It is the first time in four years for the festival to fully take place following the COVID-19 pandemic, along with water fights -- a major feature of the outdoor festival.

The photos show participants enjoying water fights on the streets amid the heavy rain.

The festival is accounted to be one of the three biggest mime festivals around the world, with the two others being the London Mime Festival and the Mimos festival in France.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
