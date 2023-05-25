 Back To Top
National

Govt. fully committed to supporting climate industry: PM

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2023 - 11:37       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 11:37
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (center) attends the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo in the southern port city of Busan on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The government is fully committed to investing in and supporting the development of the country's climate industry, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday.

Han made the remark during an opening ceremony of the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo in the southern port city of Busan that was organized to showcase the latest environmentally friendly technologies and offer forums on policies for a sustainable future.

"The government will spare no efforts in investing in and supporting the development and strengthening of the climate industry," Han said.

Han reaffirmed the government's pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030 as a member of the international community, saying it will increase the share of carbon-free energy sources.

Han also emphasized President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to scrap the nuclear phase-out policy implemented by the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

"The government has made significant efforts over the past year to rectify the distorted energy policy, which went against market principles, by revitalizing the nuclear ecosystem," he said.

The nation's largest exhibition of climate change and the energy industry will be held for a three-day run at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center. It is jointly organized by 11 ministries, including the environment, science, foreign and industry ministries, along with 14 public entities. (Yonhap)

