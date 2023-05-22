Arrest warrant requested for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse

Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Korean actor Yoo Ah-in, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, on Monday over allegations of illegal drug use.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said at a press conference on Monday that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office requested an arrest warrant for the 37-year-old actor. The actor is suspected of using five illegal or prescription drugs for non-medical purposes -- marijuana, cocaine, ketamine, propofol and the insomnia medication zolpidem.

The warrant was requested out of concerns that Yoo might destroy evidence or flee the country, the police said. Yoo has denied most of the accusations, they added.

A court is to decide whether to issue the arrest warrant for Yoo after holding a hearing scheduled for this Wednesday.

The police launched an investigation last year after a Drug Ministry report alleged that he had purchased propofol for non-medical purposes since 2021. The ministry requested that the police investigate a list of people suspected of illegal drug use based on its own Narcotics Information Management System, which displays information about the medical facilities that prescribe much higher doses than the average and those who are administered such doses.

The police sent Yoo's hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Services for tests after questioning in early February. The urine sample came back positive for propofol, marijuana, cocaine and ketamine. It was later revealed that he had also been prescribed zolpidem for non-medical purposes.

Yoo previously underwent two rounds of police questioning on March 27 and May 16. He partially admitted to smoking marijuana, but insisted that he used propofol, ketamine and others for medical purposes.

Since his debut in 2004, Yoo has starred in various popular movies and TV series, such as the action film "Veteran" (2015), the historical drama film "The Throne" (2015), the mystery film "Burning" (2018), the crime film "Voice of Silence" (2020), and the Netflix series "Hellbound" (2021). He has also won many acting awards in Korea for his TV and film roles.