Mijoo breaks out solo with 'Movie Star'

Singer Lee Mijoo poses for picture during a press showcase for her first solo single

Mijoo's media showcase on Wednesday was full of laughs and tears as she shared her long-awaited solo debut story in her single "Movie Star."

Mijoo, who began her career as a member of girl group Lovelyz and has made her name as a comic entertainer more recently, is back as a singer, but this time, alone.

"I feel more nervous than my first debut," Mijoo said speaking to the local press during Wednesday's event held in Seoul.

"I'm making my solo debut after nine years. I've prepared a lot and will show you everything I had wanted to, so please enjoy it with me."

It took nine years for Mijoo, who stepped into the music scene as a member of Lovelyz in 2014, to debut as a soloist. More recently, she has enjoyed explosive popularity locally as a breakout star on TV variety shows.

Her first solo single "Movie Star" embodies Mijoo's story and the emotions she felt on her journey to achieving her dream.

Fronting the single is the titular "Movie Star," a dance score showing Mijoo's vibrant energy in a disco-infused house genre melody while limning out the heartfelt emotions through the lyrics.

"I was captivated by the lyrics the instant I heard 'Movie Star.' It was just my story. As a child, I used to watch stars on TV, dreaming of becoming like them," Mijoo said. "I still can't believe that it's come true."

Mijoo's solo debut was a dream-come-true moment for her, as her longtime role model, singer Lee Hyo-ri, stars in the music video for "Movie Star." The two singers are affiliated with the same company, Antenna.

Actor Lee Yi-kyung also stars in the music video.

"I've looked up to Lee Hyo-ri since I was a child. It's such an honor. She is magnificent on the stage yet becomes ever so friendly during TV shows. I respect her and aspire to become like her," Mijoo said.

With the single's other track "Miss You," Mijoo demonstrates her vocal prowess. The poignant ballad tune overflows with emotions as Mijoo's soft yet clear timbre is accompanied by the sentimental melody.