Hybe opens up an era of 'tech-tainment' with new artist Midnatt

South Korean singer Lee Hyun re-debuted on Monday as Midnatt, an alter ego created through the incorporation of artificial intelligence.

Midnatt is the first artist to debut through Hybe's new music project, Project L.

Midnatt officially debuted on Monday with "Masquerade," a song jointly produced by Hybe's label Big Hit Music and the company's interactive media technology subsidiary Hybe IM. The song was released in six different languages.

"It feels strange and exciting at the same time that I'm coming out with another name," Lee Hyun as Midnatt said at a press conference held in Seoul on Monday. Big Hit Music's CEO Shin Young-jae and Hybe IM's CEO Jung Woo-yong also attended the event.

"I've spent a long time as a singer, and it's grateful that I can still take up new challenges," Lee, who debuted in 2007 as the leader of the three-piece ballad group 8eight, said.

The singer talked about his new name, Midnatt, which means midnight in Swedish.

"Midnight is the starting point of a new day, and it begins in the dark. I believed the word portrayed well the story I wanted to tell as I start off fresh after a long hiatus," Lee said on Monday.

Shin, the label chief of Big Hit Music, said, "Midnatt started from Lee's hope to show a new side of himself. We believed we could make use of technology as a solution, and we could kickstart the project quickly thanks to Hybe IM."

Project L is the new musical project launched by multilabel entertainment company Hybe, also known as the company behind the global K-pop sensation BTS. Under its umbrella brand Hybe Labels, it houses music labels in South Korea, Japan and America.

Bang Si-hyuk, Hybe's founder and chairman, first heralded the new project during a recent interview with Billboard, saying that the project will bring together technology and music to take K-pop to the next level and expand the field of experience for fans and listeners.