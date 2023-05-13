[Hello Hangeul] Korean proficiency highly sought after for jobs in Vietnam

(Left) Dang My Anh and Pham Hai Yen, students in grade 10 at Marie Curie High School in Hai Phong’s Ngo Quyen district, pose for a photo after an interview with The Korea Herald on Feb. 9, 2023. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)

HAI PHONG, Vietnam -- In this coastal city in northern Vietnam, it's said that having English skills can double your salary, while having Korean skills can triple it. Although the saying may be somewhat exaggerated, it certainly captures the high value placed on proficiency in the Korean language.

Korean companies and institutions are prominent employers in the city, running immense factories, leading a variety of business projects, and they attract top-quality manpower with solid compensation.

Pham Yen, a 15-year-old student at Marie Curie High School in Hai Phong’s Ngo Quyen district, is learning Korean as part of her future career plan.

“I want to work at a Korean company after college graduation just like my mom, who currently works at one of the many Korean firms in Hai Phong,” Yen said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

“I think becoming fluent in Korean will be a great advantage” in terms of job opportunities.

Korean companies in the city, which has a population of about 2 million, employed some 40,940 people in 2022. Of these workers, more than 90 percent, or 39,230, were Vietnamese, industry data showed. According to the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority, Korean firms accounted for 40 percent of the city’s total foreign direct investment last year.

Among the first and largest Korean firms to set up factories here, LG Group has poured $7.24 billion into the region since 2015, with its flagship unit LG Electronics producing home appliances and auto electronics for the global market.

Yen said her goal is to first get into the Korean language department at the University of Languages and International Studies under Vietnam National University (VNU-ULIS) in Hanoi.

Her classmate, Dang My Anh, dreams of a career in the entertainment industry and spoke of the opportunities she believes Korean skills could bring her.

“I'm interested in music and fashion, especially those of the K-pop industry. I believe being able to speak Korean will open up more opportunities," she said, mentioning the “synergy” between her artistic talent and language skills.