 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

SK bolsters carbon capture technology

SK Innovation, SK IE Technology invest in gas-separating technology developer Airrane

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : May 8, 2023 - 15:11       Updated : May 8, 2023 - 15:11
An image of Airrane's gas-separating membrane equipment (Airrane)
An image of Airrane's gas-separating membrane equipment (Airrane)

SK Innovation and SK IE Technology announced Monday that the two companies will jointly invest in Airrane, a local firm specializing in membrane technology for gas separation, to strengthen their carbon reduction competitiveness.

SK IE Technology -- a subsidiary of SK Innovation, an energy and chemical company under South Korean conglomerate SK Group -- manufactures lithium-ion battery separators, or LiBS, for electric vehicles.

The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

Airrane has worked with original equipment manufacturers across the globe, including US Air Products, Japanese Asahi Glass Engineering and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, since its establishment in 2001. The Korean firm’s membrane technology can be used to separate gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen and helium with high purity.

SK Innovation and SK IE Technology said they plan to combine Airrane’s gas-separating membrane technology with their LiBS manufacturing technology to take the lead in the worldwide efforts for developing carbon capture, utilization and storage, or CCUS, technology. Lotte Chemical has installed Airrane’s carbon-capturing membrane equipment at its plant, according to Airrane.

The SK companies said that Airrane’s gas-separating membrane technology is expected to offer an alternative solution to overcome the limitations of the current carbon-capturing technologies using liquefied or solid absorbents.

The membrane technology only requires small surfaces because a membrane module can capture carbon dioxide. They added that the membrane technology has the advantage of creating zero waste because it does not use any chemicals or water to separate the carbon dioxide.

According to Allied Market Research’s projection, the global CCUS market is expected to reach $7 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 13.8 percent from 2021.

“Through the collaboration with Airrane, we expect to strengthen our competitiveness in the CCUS sector, which is absolutely necessary for the strategy of ‘Carbon to Green,’” said Kang Dong-soo, head of SK Innovation's portfolio divisional group. “On top of the membrane capture technology that SK Innovation and SK IE Technology are investing in, we are going to expand our CCUS competitiveness in the global market based on the capabilities of SK Innovation’s other subsidiaries such as SK Energy’s utilization technology and SK Earthon’s storage technology.”



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114