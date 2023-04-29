 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

PPP leader expresses 'deep regret' over China's remarks on Yoon's speech

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2023 - 15:11       Updated : Apr 29, 2023 - 15:11
People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon (Yonhap)
People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon (Yonhap)

Ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon expressed "deep regret" Saturday over the Chinese government's "unsettling" remarks on a speech made by President Yoon Suk Yeol at the US Congress earlier this week.

In his speech Thursday, Yoon honored US soldiers who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War, citing troops who "miraculously" broke through a wave of Chinese forces at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

The next day, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the battle a victory for the Chinese and warned that those who bully the weak will have "cracked heads and shed blood," when asked about the speech in a press briefing.

Kim criticized Mao's remarks on a Facebook post, calling them a move to "disparage the South Korea-US bilateral summit."

"(China) is making unsettling comments and blatantly stirring up our public's emotions and I cannot but express deep regret over China's undue rudeness," he wrote.

He added that while the two countries' future should not be held back due to "painful" history, it is unacceptable for China to "distort history" and "defame the country's stature."

Yoon met with US President Joe Biden for a summit in Washington on Wednesday as part of his state visit to the United States. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114