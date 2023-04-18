[Herald Interview] Local airports emerge as new hubs for inbound travel: KAC CEO

With heightened interest in South Korea’s vibrant entertainment and culture, Korea Airports Corp. CEO Yoon Hyeong-jung vowed to create growth momentum for local airports as new hubs for international tourism.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean culture boom has increased the appetite for traveling to the country to the highest level -- not just to Seoul but also to other regions, which had faced challenges in the tourism industry compared to metropolitan areas,” said Yoon during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

For instance, Netflix’s latest school bullying revenge drama “The Glory” featured scenes of characters playing a traditional strategy board game called “Baduk,” also called Go, at Cheongna Park in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. Following the show’s global hit, a growing number of international travelers are visiting the city through the airport operator’s Cheongju International Airport, according to Yoon.

Of the total 14 airports nationwide, the company operates seven international airports, including Gimpo International Airport in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, and local regions including Gimhae, Jeju Island, Daegu and Yangyang.

Driven by the inbound tourism recovery, he stressed that the airports have restored 42 percent of travel demand compared to the pre-pandemic period of 2019 as of March. By this year, it is expected to recover 67 percent with around 13 million inbound and outbound travelers.

In a move to boost tourism in provincial regions, the KAC is focusing on expanding routes connecting its airports with cities around the world.

“In line with the country’s Visit Korea Year 2023-2024, we plan to strengthen ties with provincial governments in opening direct flights to cities around the world. We are already in talks with the city government of Busan in launching US-Busan direct routes,” said Yoon.

Another route under discussion is one connecting Daegu and the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, he said, citing the fast-growing popularity of Korean culture among young Indonesians in their 20s and 30s.

As for business trips, Yoon boasted that the so-called “Beseto Belt” connecting flight routes among the three major cities -- Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo -- have been recently restored.

“Compared to Incheon Airport, Gimpo Airport offers more convenience for business travelers because it is in closer proximity to Seoul. We welcome the Transport Ministry’s interest in promoting overseas air routes from provincial areas, a strategic shift from an aviation policy that used to be centered on Incheon,” Yoon said.

Using a multi-sensory marketing strategy, KAC seeks to enhance its airport services as well. In order to meet the changing drinking culture among millennials and Generation Z, roughly those born from the 1980s to 2010s, it operates whiskey bars and provides them with shots at the airports.

“We will make 'Kiss and Cry' zones in the airports for those who wish to leave memorable moments of sending off or greeting their loved ones,” said Yoon, adding that "Kiss and Cry" can be a catchy abbreviation for KAC.

For some 13 million and growing pet population here, dog care and hotel services will be available from June. It also developed a relaxing perfume scent which is dispersed at Gimpo Airport, while planning to carry out the airport’s cultural day to hold mini concerts and other events.

In terms of overseas business, KAC will be focusing on remodeling Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos and winning a bid for the airport’s management rights this year. It is also working toward being a preferred bidder for building an airport in Pedernales, Dominican Republic.

Stressing that the company has won a total of 18 contracts across 13 countries including the Philippines, Libya, Uganda and Ecuador so far, Yoon said it looks to expand its South America-focused business to Central America.