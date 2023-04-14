 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea unveils five-year plan for suicide prevention

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Apr 14, 2023 - 14:36       Updated : Apr 14, 2023 - 14:36
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a meeting of the Suicide Prevention Policy Committee at the Government Complex Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a meeting of the Suicide Prevention Policy Committee at the Government Complex Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Health and Welfare unveiled a five-year plan aimed at decreasing the nation's high suicide rate on Friday.

According to the suicide prevention plan, the government aims to see fewer than 20 suicide deaths out of 100,000 people in 2027. At 26.7 deaths per 100,000, suicide was the fifth leading cause of death here in 2021, far exceeding deaths from traffic accidents.

Korea's suicide mortality rate should drop by 30 percent to 18.2 by 2027, over the course of six years beginning 2021, according to the ministry.

"Korea's suicide rate is the highest among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member countries," said Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a meeting of the Suicide Prevention Policy Committee.

"Since protecting the people's lives is the state's most important responsibility, the government will do its best to protect the people's lives through this suicide prevention plan,"

South Korea has the highest suicide rate among 34 surveyed OECD member nations, with around 13,000 people taking their own lives here in 2021. South Korea has held the top position for about 20 years since 2003.

The five-year plan includes pangovernmental efforts to curb suicide.

Suicide prevention programs will be tailored to regional differences. For example, the government will operate the program specialized for young people in new towns with many young people and operate a program specialized for seniors in rural areas where many older people live.

Also, harmful keywords or phrases related to self-harm or suicide will be monitored throughout the day, with a dedicated unit to report to police, carry out rescue operations and call for police help to investigate if needed.

Seoul also aims to increase the suicide hotline "1393" response rate from 60 percent in 2022 to 90 percent by 2027 by hiring more staff. It will offer counseling via social media.

The government will also strengthen follow-up care for people who have attempted suicide. The personal information of those who attempted suicide will be delivered to the Korea Suicide Prevention Center so that they can receive counseling and treatment support. Their medical expenses will be fully funded by the government starting this year.

Mental health examinations conducted during the two-year mandatory national health examination will be more frequented, from the current 10-year cycle to a two-year cycle.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114