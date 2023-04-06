Global Business Forum seeks ways to live with advanced AI

Chang Dong-seon, CEO of Curious Brain Lab, speaks during the seventh session of the Global Business Forum at the Ambassador Seoul hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul. on Wednesday. (Damdastudio)

In an age of advanced artificial intelligence, experts suggested ways to effectively use the high-level technology at the Global Business Forum hosted by The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

“With the ChatGPT boom, we need to think about how to wisely use AI and seek happiness in our lives,” said Chang Dong-seon, CEO of Curious Brain Lab, during the during the seventh session of the forum held at the Ambassador Seoul hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul.

For instance, people seem to consider technology harmful in cases of game addiction prevalent in adolescents. However, we might have gotten the facts wrong, Chang said. “Rather than the game itself, unhappy teenagers who lack personal autonomy, competence and a sense of connection tend to be obsessed with games," he said.

According to Chang, only when we have these three prerequisites of happiness, can we avoid being too dependent on AI and have the power of humanity – sympathy and understanding.

“Also, humans have evolved through social interaction, transferring knowledge and information to each other. Collective intelligence is better than a hero,” he added. “If AI works in a way to strengthen social connectivity, it could make a better world.”

Rah Koon-ho, head of Naver’s Healthcare Research Institute, echoed the view and said AI could spur development in digital health care.

Naver is operating a health care program powered by AI for employees in its inhouse hospital, Rah said.

“We can carry out more efficient and productive medical examinations by conducting a smart survey, translating medical conditions into codes, keeping electronic medical records through voice recognition and recommending smart coaching with customized medical care,” he added.

Rah also boasted Naver’s AI-based call service, dubbed Clova Care Call, which makes periodic phone calls to elders living alone to check on their eating habits, sleeping patterns and health issues.

“Our AI service has something that ChatGPT doesn’t have – sentiment. It can make remarks that empathize with the loneliness in the elderly and shares more customized conversations based on past phone call history,” Na said.

Based on 300 billion won ($227 million) worth of super computers that can process 560 billion Korean language data tokens, it speaks and understands Korean more accurately than ChatGPT, he added.