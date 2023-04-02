 Back To Top
Entertainment

Director Na Hong-jin to helm star-studded thriller ‘Hope’

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Apr 2, 2023 - 11:37       Updated : Apr 2, 2023 - 11:37
Director Na Hong-jin (Forged Film)

Award-winning director Na Hong-jin will take the helm for “Hope,” assembling a veteran cast from around the world.

The thriller will mark Na's first film since his commercially and critically acclaimed success “The Wailing,” released in 2016.

Hwang Jung-min and Zo In-sung will appear as a police officer Beom-seok and a young hunter Sung-ki, respectively. Hollywood power couple Michael Fassbender from “X-men” and his wife Alicia Vikander from “The Danish Girl” (2015) will also lead the cast.

Jung Ho-yeon, a breakout star from the Netflix hit series “Squid Game” (2021), is to play police officer Sung-ae.

“Hope” follows the story of residents in a small harbor town who make a mysterious discovery on the outskirts of their land. The story unfolds in a fight for survival.

“A person’s good will can oftentimes lead to unintended catastrophe simply because of differences in perspective. My intention is to cinematically capture that phenomenon in an unprecedented way,” Na said, according to his own film production firm Forged Film.

Shooting for “Hope” will begin in the middle of this year, according to distribution company Plus M Entertainment.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
