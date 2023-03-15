Korea to get extra day off if Buddha's Birthday, Christmas fall on weekend

A traveler is seen dragging a suitcase in Myeong-dong shopping district in central Seoul on March 12. (Yonhap)

South Korean workers will enjoy an extra day off if either Buddha's Birthday or Christmas overlaps with a Saturday or Sunday following a law revision, the Ministry of Personnel Management announced Wednesday.

A new revision of the "Regulations on Public Holidays of Government Offices" will be presented to the public Thursday, allowing for alternative public holidays following Buddha's Birthday or Christmas for the first time.

Koreans celebrate Buddha's Birthday on April 8 according to the lunar calendar and Christmas is celebrated on Dec. 25, following the solar calendar.

This year, Buddha's Birthday falls on May 27 according to the solar calendar, which is a Saturday. Swift presidential approval of the law revision could mean that an alternative day off will be granted to Korean workers on May 29, which is a Monday.

The revision meant to "ensure the right to sufficient rest for workers, prop up consumption and improve the domestic economy," Personnel Management Minister Kim Seung-ho said in a statement.

The rule will require approvals of the Ministry of Government Legislation, the Cabinet and President Yook Suk Yeol's office. It would not need parliamentary approval.

Buddha's Birthday and Christmas are among 15 public holidays recognized by Korean law.

Others include New Year's Day, the Lunar New Year holiday or Seollal (spanning over 3 days), March 1 Movement Day, Children's Day, Memorial Day, the Thanksgiving or Chuseok holiday (spanning over 3 days), National Liberation Day, National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day.

In 2013, Seoul introduced plans to offer workers an extra day off if the Seollal, Chuseok or Children's day holidays happened to occur over a weekend.

Alternative days off were also introduced in 2021 for the March 1 Movement Day, National Liberation Day, National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day.

Under the law, private companies of at least five employees are obliged to offer their employees paid time off on public holidays or the alternative holidays, as revisions of the Labor Standards Act went into full effect in 2022, meaning almost all Korean workers will either be taking a rest, or getting compensated for working on public holidays.