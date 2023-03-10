MIKTA speakers vow expanded role of parliaments in diplomacy

Parliamentary speakers from MIKTA -- an informal middle power partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Austria – gathered in Istanbul on Thursday and issued a joint declaration making a case for strengthening the role of parliaments.

In the declaration, speakers highlighted the importance of national parliaments in diplomacy in the face of the complex security challenges. The declaration was issued at the MIKTA Speakers’ Consultation, a forum for member countries to seek ways for cooperation, especially on regional and global issues.

“We affirmed that parliamentary diplomacy has become a crucial tool for building global dialogue and cooperation, and the role of national parliaments play in shaping international relations has become apparent,” the declaration read.

The speakers said in the declaration that existing international systems and institutions were falling short of their responsibilities to address ongoing challenges such as the war in Ukraine and the provocations and threats posed by North Korea.

They said that to “address these challenges and promote a more just and peaceful world order,” MIKTA member countries were invited to “take an active role in efforts toward reforming the international system.”

In the declaration, the speakers also offered their condolences to the people and the government of Turkey for the lives lost in the earthquakes last month.

MIKTA member countries sent search and rescue teams along with other medical and humanitarian aid in the immediate aftermath, which the speakers called a “welcome example of international cooperation in the face of disasters.”

South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said in a press release that he invited MIKTA speakers to the port city of Busan, which is competing to host the World Expo 2030.

“Busan, one of the most beloved global tourist attractions, has already hosted major international events such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-South Korea commemorative summit,” he said, asking his counterparts to support Busan’s bid to host the 2030 fair.