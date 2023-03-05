 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Law firm Law-Win to provide legal, tax practice

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 6, 2023 - 10:01       Updated : Mar 6, 2023 - 10:01
Representatives of law firms Law-Win and Tax-Ro pose for a photo at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held on Feb. 22 in Law-Win headquarters in Seoul. (Law-Win)
Representatives of law firms Law-Win and Tax-Ro pose for a photo at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held on Feb. 22 in Law-Win headquarters in Seoul. (Law-Win)

South Korean legal service firm Law-Win has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Tax-Ro, its peer specializing in tax practice and consulting, the company said Sunday.

Under the agreement, the two companies would be able to address legal services demands of one another, which, for example, will allow Tax-Ro to handle tax practices for Law-Win clients on behalf of Law-Win, and vice versa.

In Korea, many small-sized law firms are not capable of covering what is beyond their own practice area, which span litigation, legal advice for corporations, tax and accounting practices and labor law services.

The partnership will allow Law-Win to provide both legal and tax practices to its corporate clients, Law-Win said in a statement.

Law-Win added that the partnership would serve as "the beginning of the provision" of legal services as a one-stop-shop to foreign companies that need such advice when looking to foray into the Korean market. The company looks to provide both practices to foreign companies beginning in the second half of this year.

Law-Win had earlier signed a memorandum with Brazil-based George Cunha and Japan-based J&T Partners.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114