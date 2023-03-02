Deported North Koreans ‘didn’t want to be here’: lawmaker

The recent indictment of former President Moon Jae-in’s top officials in the investigation of the 2019 forced return of two North Korean fishermen is “nothing more than political revenge,” an ex-Moon aide and sitting lawmaker said.

“This is political revenge against the last administration -- nothing more, nothing less,” Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Youn Kun-young told The Korea Herald. Youn served as the state affairs director in Moon’s Cheong Wa Dae.

He said the two North Koreans were criminals who killed their crewmen, according to their own testimonies and information revealed in the initial findings. He further added that they did not want to be in South Korea.

“The fact that they did not tell our officials they wished to defect to South Korea right away indicates a lack of sincerity in their request to be admitted into the country,” he said. “They were trying to flee from getting caught in the first place.”

Lee Eun-jae, who was serving on the parliamentary intelligence committee at the time, said what she was briefed by the National Intelligence Service officials then suggested the opposite.

“I was briefed that they were sent back based on what North Korea had communicated, which is that they had committed murder, despite their having said that they wanted to move to South Korea,” she said in a phone call with The Korea Herald.

The four indicted on Tuesday are Noh Young-min, who served as Moon's chief of staff; Chung Eui-yong, the former Cheong Wa Dae national security director; Suh Hoon, the National Intelligence Service director; and Kim Yeon-cheol, the minister of unification.

In a release Tuesday, prosecutors said the Moon officials had colluded to forcibly repatriate the North Korean fishermen, who were denied their rights to a fair trial and due process of law in South Korea as a result.

Prosecutors believe Chung, then-national security adviser to the president, and Suh, then-head of the spy service, conspired to obstruct the joint intelligence investigation into the forcible repatriation. The investigation was halted before it could be completed as a consequence of their interference, prosecutors said in the release.

Suh also deleted key details from the investigation reports, including the parts that said the North Korean fishermen had asked to defect to South Korea, prosecutors added.

Defector-lawmaker Rep. Ji Seong-ho of the ruling People Power Party said he hoped Tuesday’s indictment would “serve as a warning against the act of disregarding people’s lives.”

Ji, who worked as an activist helping North Korean defectors at risk of being repatriated in China and other countries, told The Korea Herald that “our authorities knew the fishermen would highly likely be returned to torture or execution.”

He said the North Korean regime has since used the two men’s forcible repatriation under Moon as propaganda to deter its people from trying to leave the country. “This has set a terrible precedent,” he said.

In September last year, Ji and other People Power Party lawmakers released the identities of the two forcibly returned men as Woo Beom-sun and Kim Hyun-wook, both in their mid-20s if they are still alive, urging North Korea to disclose their whereabouts.