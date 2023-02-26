SIS offers 'Maker Education' to nurture students’ creativity, real-life skills

Seoul International School offers Maker Education that focuses on the STEAM disciplines -- science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics -- through elementary and middle school programs.

Maker Education, also known as hands-on learning, is rooted in the Maker movement that began in 2005, it said. It encourages students to engage in creative processes to gain knowledge and experience rather than simply observing them. Maker Education enhances students' creativity and thinking skills, inspiring them to solve real-world problems, it added.

The school also provides Makerspace, a collaborative space where students can explore, create and invent innovative solutions while promoting technical competence. Students can learn skills in electronics, 3D modeling, 3D printing, coding, robotics, textiles and woodworking.

Developing technical competence through hands-on and experiential learning can enable students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset by encouraging them to create prototypes that have real-world applications.

One example of project-based learning that encourages students to work with real-life issues at a young age is the upcycling project. To address the environmental issue to 1st-grade students, teachers first introduce the concept of sustainability, including the compost cycle, and let students collect coffee grounds to turn them into coasters. This project teaches students environmentally friendly practices and introduces creative methods to invent new and useful products through upcycling.

The 8th grade middle school office’s redesign project offers students the practical opportunity to express their creativity. Students were challenged to redesign the middle school office, which was planned to be renovated over the upcoming summer break, with the goal of creating a more welcoming and user-friendly space.

Each group of three students diagnosed problems with the existing office and conducted a series of user interviews. By creating several prototypes, students used a combination of different technologies -- 3D modeling with SketchUp and 3D printing -- and learned how to bring their ideas into reality.

"When students learn about real-life issues, they gain a broader perspective on the challenges facing society and the world. This can help them develop empathy, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility to make a positive impact in their communities," said Shin Bora, ES and MS Makerspace teacher at SIS.