 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Samsung kicks off global tech seminar to introduce QLED, OLED TVs

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Feb 24, 2023 - 13:31       Updated : Feb 24, 2023 - 13:31

Participants explore Samsung's 2023 Neo QLED TV at the company's annual tech seminar held in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)
Participants explore Samsung's 2023 Neo QLED TV at the company's annual tech seminar held in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Friday it had kicked off its annual tech seminar series in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, showcasing cutting-edge technologies behind its 2023 TV lineup, which includes Neo quantum dot light-emitting diode and organic light-emitting diode TVs.

The tech seminar sessions have served as a platform for picture and sound experts around the globe, delivering detailed information and exclusive hands-on experiences with new Samsung products for the last 12 years. This year’s seminar marks the first of its kind to hold in-person in four years, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung is presenting unparalleled viewing experiences and user-friendly features in all types of viewing environments under its vision of “Screens Everywhere, Screens for All.” Alongside the new TV lineup, smart features and technologies of its gaming monitors and lifestyle products will also be introduced at the event, according to Samsung officials.

Some of the TV products include Neo QLED 4K and 8K models equipped with Samsung’s latest hardware and software advancements, a 77-inch OLED TV with a dazzling screen with bright and colorful picture quality, a 49-inch Odyssey OLED TV providing a premium gaming experience and its Frame TV that reduced reflections.

“These seminars provide unique opportunities to experience innovations firsthand before the official product launches. We look forward to discussing the latest screen technology with media and experts in the coming months,” said Kim Cheol-gi, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics.

Starting with the European tech seminar in Frankfurt, the tech giant will tour around the world, throwing more sessions in various regions, including Australia, Southeast Asia and Latin America this year.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently announced its grand return to the OLED TV market after a decadelong hiatus, taking preorders for its brand-new OLED TVs in various sizes at home ahead of the official release on March 9.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114