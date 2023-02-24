Samsung kicks off global tech seminar to introduce QLED, OLED TVs

Samsung Electronics said Friday it had kicked off its annual tech seminar series in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, showcasing cutting-edge technologies behind its 2023 TV lineup, which includes Neo quantum dot light-emitting diode and organic light-emitting diode TVs.

The tech seminar sessions have served as a platform for picture and sound experts around the globe, delivering detailed information and exclusive hands-on experiences with new Samsung products for the last 12 years. This year’s seminar marks the first of its kind to hold in-person in four years, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung is presenting unparalleled viewing experiences and user-friendly features in all types of viewing environments under its vision of “Screens Everywhere, Screens for All.” Alongside the new TV lineup, smart features and technologies of its gaming monitors and lifestyle products will also be introduced at the event, according to Samsung officials.

Some of the TV products include Neo QLED 4K and 8K models equipped with Samsung’s latest hardware and software advancements, a 77-inch OLED TV with a dazzling screen with bright and colorful picture quality, a 49-inch Odyssey OLED TV providing a premium gaming experience and its Frame TV that reduced reflections.

“These seminars provide unique opportunities to experience innovations firsthand before the official product launches. We look forward to discussing the latest screen technology with media and experts in the coming months,” said Kim Cheol-gi, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics.

Starting with the European tech seminar in Frankfurt, the tech giant will tour around the world, throwing more sessions in various regions, including Australia, Southeast Asia and Latin America this year.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently announced its grand return to the OLED TV market after a decadelong hiatus, taking preorders for its brand-new OLED TVs in various sizes at home ahead of the official release on March 9.