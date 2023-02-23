 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's defense minister visits Polish arms company in Warsaw

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2023 - 09:50       Updated : Feb 23, 2023 - 09:50
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (right) speaks with Sebastian Chwalek (left), president of the Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa's management board, as they meet at the company's office in Warsaw on Wednesday. (Ministry of National Defense)
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (right) speaks with Sebastian Chwalek (left), president of the Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa's management board, as they meet at the company's office in Warsaw on Wednesday. (Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has visited a Polish arms company in Warsaw, his office said Thursday, a trip highlighting his focus on deepening defense industry cooperation with Poland.

Lee arrived in the country on Wednesday for talks with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, as the European country has emerged as a major buyer of South Korean weapons systems.

Shortly after arrival, the minister visited the state-owned Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and met with Sebastian Chwalek, the president of the PGZ management board, according to the ministry.

Chwalek gave him a rundown on the development status of the company's major weapons systems. There, they and other officials from the two countries' defense ministries and arms firms discussed bilateral industrial cooperation.

"I hope this will serve as an opportunity for arms industry cooperation between South Korea and Poland to build mutual trust and move towards the future," Lee was quoted as saying at the meeting.

On Wednesday, Lee also paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Polish capital.

Last year, South Korea signed major deals with Poland to supply South Korean weapons systems, including K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 light attack aircraft.

Prior to his trip to Poland, Lee visited the United Arab Emirates and held talks with his Emirati counterpart, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi. (Yonhap)

