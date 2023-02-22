Twice to set off on world tour in Spring

K-pop girl group Twice is getting back on the plane this April to embark on its fifth world tour, “Ready To Be."

This comes a year and four months after their last world tour, with this tour to it be held on the largest scale yet.

Twice will kick off the tour in Seoul at the KSPO Dome on April 15 for two days, according to a statement by JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.

As of now, they are scheduled to play 17 shows in 14 different cities across South Korea, Australia, Japan and North America, but more shows are scheduled to be revealed soon.

For the first time in the history of K-pop girl groups, Twice will perform at Japanese stadiums, having previously performed only at the Tokyo Dome. They are scheduled to hold their gigs at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka on May 13-14 and at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on May 20-21.

Previously, Twice set the record for foreign artists by holding a gig at the Tokyo Dome in the shortest amount of time following their debut, and also for being the first K-pop girl group to perform at the Tokyo Dome three times in a row, having sold out all the seats.

Twice made their official debut on Oct. 20, 2015, with the release of their debut EP “The Story Begins.”

“Last May, Twice earned the title of first K-pop girl group to sell out tickets to a concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, so we increased the scale of their shows this time,” said JYP Entertainment.

Twice is set to make stops at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium, concerts that will make them the first female K-pop girl group to perform at such venues.

Meanwhile, Twice will be releasing its 12th mini album “Ready To Be” led by the titular track “Set Me Free” on March 10 at 2 p.m.