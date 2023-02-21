Samsung, Naver join forces against Apple on payments

As IT behemoth Apple will likely launch its mobile payments service Apple Pay in Korea next month, Samsung Electronics appears to be reacting to the rival’s move by strengthening its digital payment service Samsung Pay through a strategic partnership with internet giant Naver.

Samsung announced Monday that it signed a partnership agreement with Naver Financial to promote their mobile payment experiences, making digital payments more convenient for their users. Samsung has gained a stronger online presence here through the network of Naver Pay, the country’s second-largest mobile payment provider.

Samsung has teamed up with Naver to compete against Apple Pay, while the long-awaited mobile payment service of its archrival Apple looks to make its debut here as early as next month. Samsung has enjoyed a dominant position in the market for years, but the company’s concerns are growing that users of its Galaxy smartphones may switch their phones to iPhones following the launch of Apple Pay.

Launched in the United States in 2014, Apple Pay allows users of Apple devices, including the iPhone and iPad, to make payments in person without plastic cards. It is available with select terminals using the near-field communication, or NFC, system, a short-range wireless protocol.

It became the second-most popular digital payment system around the globe with a total of over $6 trillion worth of transactions for 2021, following Visa with $10 trillion. Meanwhile, the transactions made through Samsung Pay stood at $200 billion in the same year, according to data by market researcher Statista.

Samsung Pay, which is based on magnetic secure transmission, or MST, technology, has been the most-used financial services app in Korea with 16 million users as of November, according to data from Mobile Index.