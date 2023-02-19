[Herald Interview] Mongolian PM wants to use Busan as outlet for trade corridor

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Friday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Mongolia wants South Korea's largest port city, Busan, to become an integral part of a trade corridor for the landlocked country, its Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene told The Korea Herald in an interview Friday.

Mongolia currently relies on the sea ports of Russia and China to import foreign goods and sell products to other countries. This means international sanctions imposed on Moscow and Beijing, as well as port lockdowns due to internal policies like zero-COVID, often led to freight bottlenecks for Mongolia as well.

This has spurred Mongolia to look for other options. Busan is one of the most likely candidates, given its strong ties to both Tianjin and Vladivostok, which are connected with its trading cities, like Altanbulag and Sukhbaatar bordering Russia, and Zamiin-Uud on the border with China.

If shipping through China's Tianjin port became less viable, Busan, for example, could be used as a logistics hub. This would help increase freight shipment to and from Vladivostok, Russia, and vice versa, and also reduce the risk of goods getting stuck.

"I believe Busan could serve as a sea gate for Mongolia," Oyun-Erdene said through an interpreter as he wrapped up his state visit leading the delegation.

"Plans are under review to create a research team to continue our cooperation with Busan as a sea transit open for Mongolia."

In this vein, more private-sector influx of Mongolian workers and businesses into Busan could help Mongolia better capitalize on its potential to become a new logistics point on the sea route.

Against this backdrop, the 42-year-old career politician stressed a need to put the two countries on an equal footing in terms of visa-free travel, adding that the current visa conditions for Mongolians might be a hurdle for doing business in Korea.

"A visa exemption for both countries is an important step to cementing a strategic partnership under a current geopolitical setting," Oyun-Erdene said.

Mongolia in June 2022 began allowing South Koreans to enter and stay without a visa for up to 90 days. But Mongolians are still required to have the short-term visa issued unless they are in public duties, they are in transit or they travel to specially designated areas like Jeju Island and Yangyang, Gangwon Province.

"The principle of reciprocity in visa policies should be in place to ensure the free travel between Mongolia and Korea," Oyun-Erdene said.

"A mutual visa exemption (for short-term travelers from both Mongolia and South Korea) is crucial to steering clear of barriers in terms of exchanges of ordinary travelers, private-sector businesses and investors from both countries."