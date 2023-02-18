 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's first relief team to Turkey returns home

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 18, 2023 - 16:51       Updated : Feb 18, 2023 - 16:55
Members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team arrive at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday (National Fire Agency)
Members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team arrive at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday (National Fire Agency)

A South Korean relief team sent to Turkey earlier this month to support rescue work following the devastating earthquake there returned home Saturday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The 118-member Korea Disaster Relief Team arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of the capital, at 7 a.m., according to the ministry.

Last week, South Korea dispatched the team, mostly comprised of search and rescue personnel, to the city of Antakya, having offered $5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance.

The team rescued eight survivors during their operations in the country.

Turkey's Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer and the South's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon met with the team upon their arrival at the airport.

On Friday, South Korea's second relief team to Turkey arrived at the country's Adana Airport on a military transport aircraft.

The 21-member team consists of medical workers, diplomats and personnel from aid agencies.

Seoul has also decided to send an additional aid package consisting of 1,030 tents, 3,260 blankets and 2,200 sleeping bags -- items selected in consideration of the Turkish government's request. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114