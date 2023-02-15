 Back To Top
Business

LG Innotek unveils world's thinnest semiconductor base

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Feb 15, 2023 - 14:50       Updated : Feb 15, 2023 - 15:56
An image of LG Innotek's 2-metal COF (LG Innotek)
An image of LG Innotek's 2-metal COF (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek said Wednesday that it launched the world’s thinnest and widest film-type semiconductor substrate, 2-metal chip on film, a key component for extended reality devices.

Chip on film (COF) is a semiconductor packaging substrate that connects the display and main printed circuit board. It helps minimize display bezels and miniaturize modules for electronic devices such as TVs, laptops, monitors and smartphones.

The 2-metal COF is an upgraded version of the single-sided COF, which is a highly integrated product with more than 4,000 circuits on both sides. It was realized by processing 24-micrometer microvias and implementing ultrafine circuits on both sides.

It enables faster signal transmission between devices and ultrahigh-definition screens. The smaller the holes, the more patterned circuits can be created through which electrical signals can flow to support higher pixel displays.

LG’s 2-metal COF reduces space for mounting parts since it is a thin and flexible film that can be folded and rolled freely. It also bends more smoothly than the existing single-sided COFs, according to the firm.

While the general thickness of semiconductor packaging materials is around 150 micrometers or more, LG’s is about 70 micrometers thick, the thinnest among chip substrates so far, it said.

With the rise in metaverse applications, an increasing number of companies are looking for flexible components to put in their devices, in particular, those with bendable and foldable displays, LG officials said.

Last month, the company showcased its 2-metal COF at the CES in Las Vegas.

“We will lead the 2-metal COF market based on our technological capabilities and quality that have led the substrate business for 50 years,” said Son Kil-dong, senior vice president of the substrate and material business unit at LG Innotek.

“We will create differentiated customer value with products that can be applied to various applications."



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
