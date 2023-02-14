Hanlim, Saison set up real estate JV in Cambodia

Hanlim Architecture Group Chairman Park Jin-sun and officials from Saison Group and Hanlim Architecture pose at the opening ceremony of the Hanlim Cambodia HS Global office on Friday. (Hanlim Architecture Group)

Hanlim Architecture Group, a comprehensive real estate service company, announced Tuesday it has established the joint venture Hanlim Cambodia HS Global together with Cambodia's Saison Group.

The opening ceremony of the venture was held Friday at the office located within Amass Central Tower in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh.

Cambodia-based Saison started as an operator of a seafood restaurant chain in 2010. More recently it has carried out diverse infrastructure development projects.

Through the new partnership with Korea's Hanlim, Saison plans to accelerate its real estate service business, including design, supervision and marketing.

Hanlim has also been working to secure a footing in the Southeast Asian real estate market since it launched a regional branch in Cambodia in 2017.

"Hanlim Cambodia HSGLOBAL plans to focus on developing regional infrastructure that Saison Group is promoting. We plan to lead shared growth through Korea's construction technology and K-content expansion in the region," said Hanlim Chairman Park Jin-sun.