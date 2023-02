Cambodian students learn from an LG Electronics engineer on how to repair an air conditioner during a four-day training program held in Phnom Penh last week. The program, part of the tech giant’s social contribution activities, aims to help young job seekers in lower income countries. In Cambodia alone, LG operates similar classes at three job training schools. Another program in Ethiopia has seen almost 400 graduates since its 2014 launch.

