 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea, US hold counter-drone drills amid N. Korean UAV threats

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 12, 2023 - 11:21       Updated : Feb 12, 2023 - 11:21
This photo, posted on the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows South Korean and US troops engaging in counter-drone drills at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 275 kilometers south of Seoul, last Tuesday (US Pentagon)
This photo, posted on the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, shows South Korean and US troops engaging in counter-drone drills at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 275 kilometers south of Seoul, last Tuesday (US Pentagon)

South Korea and the United States staged combined counter-drone drills at a US air base in a southwestern city last week, US military photos showed Sunday, as Seoul seeks to reinforce readiness following North Korea's drone incursions late last year.

Posted on the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service on Friday, photos showed the drills taking place at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 275 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday.

One photo depicted a US Air Force officer aiming a "dronebuster" at a small simulated enemy drone. The dronebuster is a radio frequency jammer that can neutralize enemy drones, according to the US military.

Another photo showed a member of a South Korean Air Force explosive ordnance disposal team checking the drone while wearing a "bomb suit" designed to protect personnel from possible explosives carried by the drone.

The North's drone infiltrations in December have laid bare the South Korean military's lack of readiness against such small crafts that could potentially carry lethal weapons.

The South has recently come up with a series of anti-drone plans, including conducting regular drills, building a real-time target intelligence-sharing system and securing kinetic and non-kinetic assets, such as drone jamming guns. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114