Seoul City to build Ferris wheel, green spaces to attract more tourists

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks during a New Year's press conference with foreign correspondents at the city hall in Seoul on Feb. 7.(Lee Jae-eun/The Korea Herald)

The Seoul city government has proposed building a mega Ferris wheel and more green spaces as part of an upgraded urban planning project aimed at making the capital more liveable and attractive to tourists, Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Tuesday.

Under the plan, the city aims to build a Ferris wheel larger than the London Eye, with the mayor saying that it will become Seoul's landmark. The London Eye stands at 135 meters tall, and has a maximum capacity of 800 people.

Haneul Park in Sangam-dong in western Seoul and Nodeul Island, a small artificial island on the Han River near Yoeuido, are being considered as potential sites for the project.

Oh, who unveiled the project during a New Year's press conference with foreign correspondents at the city hall in Seoul, did not specify a timeline of when the Ferris wheel would be completed.

More green spaces in the districts stretching from Jongmyo, a shrine in Jongno-gu, to Chungmuro, central Seoul, are also in the pipeline, Oh said.