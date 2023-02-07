[Breaking] Seoul Court orders Korea to pay W30m to Vietnam War victim

This photo taken in August 2022 shows a Vietnam War victim Nguyen Thi Thanh (right) who filed a damage suit against the South Korean government. (Courtesy of Korea-Vietnam Peace Foundation)

A South Korean court in Seoul on Tuesday ordered the government to give compensation of just over 30 million won ($23,900) to Vietnam War victim Nguyen Thi Thanh, holding the country accountable for a wartime massacre of civilians.

The Seoul Central District Court also ordered that the government be held responsible for interest on payment to the plaintiff delayed for five decades, as well as the attorney fees for the plaintiff.

This is the first court ruling in history here to recognize the state's accountability for atrocities committed by Korean troops stationed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Approximately 350,000 Korean military personnel were deployed there between 1964 and 1973.

The suit seeking 30 million won in damages was filed in April 2020, about two decades after allegations of wartime atrocities by Korean soldiers surfaced in 1999.