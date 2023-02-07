 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon offers condolences, orders urgent dispatch of rescue personnel, medical supplies to Turkey

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Feb 7, 2023 - 11:49       Updated : Feb 7, 2023 - 11:50

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Sejong on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Sejong on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday ordered the dispatch of rescue personnel and emergency medical supplies immediately to support Turkey, suffering from massive casualties and damages caused by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the people who lost their lives in the earthquake,” Yoon said at the Cabinet meeting in the morning, with deaths estimated at nearly 4,000 people near the Turkish-Syrian border.

“Turkey is a brother country which protected our freedom by sending many troops without delay when we were invaded by communism in 1950,” Yoon said, referring to North Korea.

“It is only natural to help our brother country Turkey,” he added, urging each ministry to actively cooperate in helping and supporting the disaster, saying dispatching the necessary medicines and rescue personnel is the most important at quake sites.

The president instructed relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to dispatch rescue workers and emergency medical supplies using South Korean military transport planes, according to a written statement released by Yoon’s press secretary Kim Eun-hye in the morning. Accordingly, government-level relief teams, including some 60 international rescue workers, will be dispatched to Turkey.

A day earlier, when the earthquake hit the nations, Yoon instructed the National Security Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “prepare active support measures from a humanitarian perspective.”

In a separate Twitter message he said Monday night, “We are ready to help Turkey, our compatriots forged by blood during the Korean War, in any way.”



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114