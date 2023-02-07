Yoon offers condolences, orders urgent dispatch of rescue personnel, medical supplies to Turkey

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Sejong on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday ordered the dispatch of rescue personnel and emergency medical supplies immediately to support Turkey, suffering from massive casualties and damages caused by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the people who lost their lives in the earthquake,” Yoon said at the Cabinet meeting in the morning, with deaths estimated at nearly 4,000 people near the Turkish-Syrian border.

“Turkey is a brother country which protected our freedom by sending many troops without delay when we were invaded by communism in 1950,” Yoon said, referring to North Korea.

“It is only natural to help our brother country Turkey,” he added, urging each ministry to actively cooperate in helping and supporting the disaster, saying dispatching the necessary medicines and rescue personnel is the most important at quake sites.

The president instructed relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to dispatch rescue workers and emergency medical supplies using South Korean military transport planes, according to a written statement released by Yoon’s press secretary Kim Eun-hye in the morning. Accordingly, government-level relief teams, including some 60 international rescue workers, will be dispatched to Turkey.

A day earlier, when the earthquake hit the nations, Yoon instructed the National Security Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “prepare active support measures from a humanitarian perspective.”

In a separate Twitter message he said Monday night, “We are ready to help Turkey, our compatriots forged by blood during the Korean War, in any way.”