National

Ex-lawmaker Yoo bows out of ruling party leadership race

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 31, 2023 - 11:11       Updated : Jan 31, 2023 - 11:11
A file photo of former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min taken on Jan. 11. (Yonhap)
A file photo of former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min taken on Jan. 11. (Yonhap)

Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the ruling People Power Party said Tuesday he will not run for party leader.

Yoo, a former four-term lawmaker considered a key critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the People Power Party, made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying there is no point in running and he will wait patiently for a better time.

Surveys have shown Yoo is trailing way behind the main contenders, with less than 10 percent support.

The race has become largely a two-way contest between Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo.

The People Power Party plans to pick a new leader in a national convention on March 8. (Yonhap)

