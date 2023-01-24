[Graphic News] Portugal rated best country to retire to in 2023

The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.

International Living's Annual Global Retirement Index lists the 10 countries that are the best retirement destinations for the year, but they are not just for retirees. As remote work becomes more common and people seek a simpler way of life, the countries on the list may be appealing to younger generations as well.

In 2022, Portugal was ranked as the sixth-safest country in the world in Vision of Humanity's Global Peace Index. Its health care is 12th in the world for affordability and quality, ranked by the World Health Organization.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Costa Rica rounded out the top five on the list. Costa Rica is touted as an easy move for people living in North America. (UPI)