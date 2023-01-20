 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Ssangbangwool chief over corruption allegations

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 20, 2023 - 10:02       Updated : Jan 20, 2023 - 10:02
Kim Seong-tae (second from left), former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group, is surrounded by prosecution investigators and reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from Thailand on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Kim Seong-tae (second from left), former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group, is surrounded by prosecution investigators and reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from Thailand on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

SUWON -- A business tycoon who was nabbed in Thailand after months on the run was formally arrested Friday over high-profile corruption allegations.

The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Seong-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group. He is facing multiple charges, including embezzlement, bribery and the illegal transfer of cash to North Korea.

Prosecutors, however, have not yet charged Kim over allegedly paying attorney expenses by proxy for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.

Roughly eight months after he fled the country amid investigations, Kim was apprehended by Thai police and returned home Tuesday.

Kim has been long sought by prosecutors as a key suspect in a number of high-profile corruption investigations, including an alleged connection to Lee.

Allegations rose that Ssangbangwool Group paid attorney fees when Lee was standing trial for an election law violation in 2018 when he was the governor of Gyeonggi Province. Several large law firms were appointed at the time, and Lee was eventually acquitted.

Both Kim and Lee have denied the allegations, saying they are not acquainted.

Kim resigned as group chair in 2021 but has allegedly remained in charge of major decision-making at the group. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114