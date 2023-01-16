Hundertwasser Park turns Udo from a ‘drop-by’ site to final destination

JEJU ISLAND -- Before three-wheeled electric cars and its natural and unkempt landscape raised its profile as a go-to tourist destination, Udo -- a small resort island just east of Jeju Island -- had been dismissed as a place to stay for only a few hours.

Most visitors would cycle around the island along the splendid coastline, enjoying a panoramic view of Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, then take a ferry back to Jeju to continue their travels.

But Hundertwasser Park, a natural art park and resort named after Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, hopes to change that. The park immerses visitors in the artist's philosophy, artwork and Udo’s natural beauty -- making many extend their stay.

Just a two- to three-minute walk from the pebble-covered parking lot near the coastal road at the southern part of Udo, an onion-themed gate marks the entrance to the world of Hundertwasser.

The hard texture of porous basalt walls on both sides of the road and phytoncide from the small cypress forest bring unexpected harmony to the Hundertwasser-themed park.

Scenic or memorable highlights of the park include a swing on a hackberry tree, a flower garden, a toad-shaped rock that brings good fortune for those who touch it and Gaksimul -- the oldest pond in Udo which is known to make one’s love come true.

Sharp-eyed visitors may recognize that almost everything -- including the steps, roads and designs of buildings -- inside the park seem different. The uniquely shaped windows and architecture full of curves surprise the visitors.

“Hundertwasser never liked a straight line. He believed that the straight line meant uniformity as an ideological concept. Just like how everything in nature is and looks different, he felt that humans and what they create with their hands need to be different as well,” Sam Lee, the director of Hundertwasser Park, told The Korea Herald.

Quoting the Austrian artist, Leed said that Hundertwasser emphasized windows.

“He felt that a person needs to take a long brush and paint everything outside within arm’s reach, letting people outside know that the person who lives in an apartment is different from the enslaved, imprisoned, standardized man,” Lee said.

“I actually had a small quarrel with the construction workers because the Hundertwasser Foundation and I had to explain the importance of making the workers design their own windows without anyone’s instruction,” the director added.

Lee said that the workers were angry at first because they had to hurry and complete the building, instead of leisurely designing windows. After reluctantly completing their own windows, Lee said he got an unexpected response from the workers.

According to the director, some thanked him for the opportunity, allowing them to say that the windows were made by them.