Assembly speaker drums up support for expo bid from Vietnam

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo speaks at a new year's press conference on Wednesday, in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has sought support from Vietnam for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, his office said Saturday.

Kim embarked on a trip on Thursday to Vietnam and Indonesia to discuss expanding economic and security cooperation with the countries.

During a meeting with Phan Van Mai, chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, on Thursday, Kim said Busan is the perfect city to host the world exposition.

Kim plans to meet with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other top government officials, as well as his Vietnamese counterpart, to discuss improving bilateral ties between the countries in various areas from finance and construction to the arms industry.

On Wednesday, Kim will travel to Jakarta to meet with Indonesia's top parliamentary officials and discuss advancing cooperation in resource development and the arms industry.

Kim will return home on Jan. 20. (Yonhap)