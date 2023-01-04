Local crypto market faces turning point in 2023

The year 2022 was a “crypto winter” for the local digital asset market, with the value of major cryptocurrencies falling sharply amid a string of catastrophes ranging from the collapse of terra and its sister currency luna to the delisting of wemix.

In 2023, the digital asset market in Korea is expected to face some changes with related authorities forging multiple regulations to systematize the volatile market and ensure consumer rights.

As part of the effort, a framework for digital assets is underway to regulate the cryptocurrency market.

While bills for digital asset management have been sitting at the National Assembly, the National Policy Committee will start screening the bills at a meeting scheduled for Jan. 16, putting the focus on investor protection.

A state-led joint task force was launched in August to discuss the framework for digital asset management consisting of civilian experts, officials from financial regulators and administrative bodies like the Ministries of Finance and Justice.

It was hoped that the framework could be passed last year, but it could not pass the National Assembly threshold as rival parties were unable to come to an agreement.

Expectations for a regulatory framework are growing, as the European Union’s proposed Markets in Crypto-Assets is underway, awaiting a final vote for adoption in February.

“Ensuring transparency is the most important agenda item for the legislation,” said Korea Institute of Finance researcher Lee Dae-ki, referring to the fallout from the delisting of the wemix cryptocurrency last year. “The government should make crypto regulations meet the standards of the securities market.”

Lee expects the crypto market to be polarized in 2023.

“Stablecoins such as bitcoin and ethereum will flourish following regulations that ensure market stability. But it is likely that tokens with higher risks will be kicked out of the market, as regulations will focus on minimizing damages for consumers,” Lee said. Higher interest rates will also encourage polarization, as consumers will be less likely to invest in high-risk assets, he added.

Furthermore, the crypto market here will see the introduction of security token offerings, or STOs, this year, with the Financial Services Commission set to make an announcement on the guidelines in January.

Though the commission has not yet shared an official definition of the term, “security token” refers to digital tokens supported by blockchain technology, representing a stake in financial instruments such as stocks, bonds and options. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, a security token certifies ownership of financial instruments.

If launched, the tokens can be exchanged at platforms other than existing coin exchanges such as Upbit or Bithumb, Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

“We plan to list securities tokens and open the digital securities market to exchange them this year,” Korea Exchange Chairman Son Byung-doo said at an event on Jan. 1.

Maintenance of the STO system was among the state agenda items proposed by the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.

The industry anticipates the STO introduction to set the standards for the digital asset market.

“Through the guidelines on STO, the standards on the publication and distribution of digital assets will be clarified,” a think tank under Bithumb said in a report.

“The market will be officially organized with security tokens coming under regulations in the Capital Markets Act and non-security tokens under the digital asset management framework,” the report said.

Taxation on digital assets has also been postponed. Though the levy on digital assets was to be imposed starting in January, the National Assembly has postponed it for another two years until 2025. The Finance Ministry said legal protection of digital asset investors should precede the taxation.