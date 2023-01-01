[Korean Flavors] Chef Kim Byoung-jin of Gaon believes Korean ‘haute cuisine’ is all about authenticity

For Kim Byoung-jin, chief executive chef of the three Michelin-starred restaurant Gaon, 2023 will be a new year like no other. It will be his first year outside the kitchen.

After 20 years of raising Korean fine dining to a new level, one of the most famous Korean “haute cuisine” restaurants Gaon is closing Jan. 1, albeit temporarily, for reorganization. Kim, who is also the president of the Gaon Society, which operates a number of fine dining restaurant brands in Korea, will also take time off to focus on what he can do to prepare for the future of Korean “haute cuisine.”

“Trends change with time. Although Gaon started out as the most traditional of all high-end Korean food restaurants, I thought we needed to catch up with the trend to cater to the changing tastes of our customers. So we will be taking time off to reorganize our business but also look to remember our beginnings,” Kim said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Dec. 21.

Gaon is the country’s only restaurant to have won three Michelin stars for seven consecutive years, since the world's best known gourmet guidebook began reviewing the dining scene here. So even though it is only for the time being, putting a halt to everything I have been doing for the past decades was not easy, Kim admitted.

“Of course, being recognized as a Michelin-starred restaurant was not my ultimate goal in life. But one thing, for sure, is that receiving Michelin stars did help Gaon promote high-end Korean cuisine. I believe the pros outweighed the cons in being a Michelin-starred restaurant,” Kim said.

When asked about his future plans, Kim excitedly shared some of his ideas.

“I have to admit I have turned down many meal kit-related meetings and offers. But I have witnessed the change in the tastes and interests our target customers. Not many people even do gimjang, preferring to order a pack of kimchi. It became clear to me to think differently to really cater to what customers would like to see from Gaon,” said Kim.